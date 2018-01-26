Russian Rostov-on-Don to Host Int’l Youth Football Tournament Ahead of FIFA Cup

ROSTOV-ON-DON (Sputnik) - The Russian southern city of Rostov-on-Don is to host an international youth football tournament among its sister cities in May in the run-up to the 2018 FIFA World Cup that will take place in Russia, city mayor Vitaly Kushnaryov said on Friday.

The idea of holding the tournament was discussed with representatives of diplomatic missions located in Rostov-on-Don at a special meeting in the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Rostov Region. Among the participants were heads and representatives of consulates and trade missions of Armenia, Belarus, Hungary, Macedonia, Monaco, Abkhazia, France, and Spain.

"In order to popularize football, enhance the tourist attractiveness of Rostov-on-Don and draw attention to the city itself, it was decided to organize an international tournament among youth teams from its sister cities in May", the mayor stated at the meeting.

Rostov-on-Don is twinned with 13 cities. Among them are Volos (Greece), Dortmund and Gera (Germany), Le Mans (France), Glasgow (United Kingdom), Kajaani (Finland), Pleven (Bulgaria), Cheongju (South Korea), Yerevan (Armenia), Mobile (United States), Antalya (Turkey), Odessa (Ukraine), and Huangshan (China).

READ MORE: Over 4Mln Tickets to 2018 FIFA Cup in Russia Sold Out During 2nd Sales Phase

Currently, Rostov-on-Don is considering establishing similar ties with the Belarusian capital, Minsk. This year, the city also intends to sign sister city agreements with Spain’s Seville and Indonesia’s Medan, the mayor added.

FIFA Visitors

Over 60,000 Egyptian nationals are expected to arrive in Russia for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup, Egyptian Ambassador to Russia Ihab Talaat Nasr told Sputnik Friday.

READ MORE: Fanzone in Russia's Westernmost City to Accommodate Over 15k FIFA-2018 Fans

"We expect that representatives of Egyptian media would be widely presented… The second group are fans, who would like to see the football matches firsthand at the stadiums. I cannot provide the exact figures, but we expect that it will be more than 50,000-60,000 people," Nasr said, adding that the Egyptian consular service was preparing for a large flow of applications, while the largest part of the trips would be organized via travel agencies.

The ambassador said that the issue of the Egyptian team's location has not been settled so far. FIFA proposed several options, and the final decision will be taken in the coming weeks, he added.

Russia will host FIFA World Cup for the first time in its history from June 14 to July 15, 2018. Games of the tournament will be held in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi, Yekaterinburg, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, Volgograd and Samara.

READ MORE: Don't Miss! Russia's Nizhny Novgorod to Roll Out Red Carpet for FIFA 2018 Fans