World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 18/05/17

With exactly three weeks to go now till the UK General election, the governing Conservative Party launched its manifesto today — on the same day that Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party sees its best polling so far since the election was called last month.

Japan’s work ethic has long been admired by many across the world, but new data published this week suggests long hours and excessive overtime may come at the cost of a sharp fall in the country’s population. So what policies can reverse the trend and prevent, what some experts fear, may lead to the ultimate extinction of the Japanese?

New French President Emmanuel Macron has announced his new cabinet appointments, coming good on campaign pledges to create a smaller gender balanced cabinet. We’ll be taking a look at his ambitious project to transform the French political landscape.

A state of emergency has been declared in Yemen due to the severity of a cholera outbreak. The disease, which is ordinarily preventable, is affecting thousands amid an ongoing humanitarian crisis.

