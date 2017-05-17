World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 17/05/17

The EU Migration Commission has condemned two Eastern European countries over their refusal to accept any migrants from the Middle East and Africa. But will the threat of financial penalties persuade Hungary and Poland to change its opposition to refugee quotas?

“Easy promises paid for with imaginary money”… UK unemployment figures hit a record low but wages continue to dip… A second referendum on Brexit, and a pledge to legalize cannabis… All in a day’s work for Jack Foster, who has all the latest from the UK General Election campaign trail.

As the partial privatization of the NHS becomes more significant and severe, with private services opening across areas in the UK, what are the effects being felt by local services across the country and at what cost?

We'd love to get your feedback back at radio@sputniknews.com.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!