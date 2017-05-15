World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 15/05/17

German Chancellor, Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union scored a stunning victory in the latest regional election in Germany at the weekend. As her lead continues to grow over the Social Democrats can her rivals stop her from being elected again in national elections in September?

Emmanuel Macron was sworn in yesterday as the new French president in a ceremony in Paris, and today he meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to try to gain her support for his new vision of a reformed Europe. We’ll be asking just what his plans are and how successful they could be.

Impeachment proceedings should be started against US President Donald Trump, a prominent US History Professor has suggested following Trump’s decision to sack the head of the FBI, James Comey. But, does the Professor’s assessment bare close scrutiny when the US Congress and Senate are dominated by his fellow republicans?