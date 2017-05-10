World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 10/05/17

Relief for the UK’s governing Conservative Party, as the Crown Prosecution Service says there will be NO criminal investigation into alleged election expenses fraud — we’ve that, and all the latest from the General Election campaign trail.

As South Korea moved to elect a former human rights lawyer and left-leaning president this week, what impact will President Moon Jae-In have on US policy in the region, following weeks of mounting tensions?

And we look at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bill to downgrade the status of Arabic in the state of Israel.

