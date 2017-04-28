World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 28/04/17

Tomorrow marks Donald Trump’s first one hundred days in office as US President, and we devote a large chunk of today’s program to analyzing where the Trump administration finds itself, as it approaches that historic political landmark.

Growing tensions in Macedonia boiled over yesterday as hundreds of protesters stormed their country’s parliament amid fears ethnic Albanians were attempting to stage a coup. But will the unrest spread further and how big a role has the EU played in encouraging Albanians to try to seize more influence in the country?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!