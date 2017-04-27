World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 27/04/17

You may not know this, you probably don’t, you may not care, but just as today’s show went to air, it was exactly 1000 hours until June 8th — or in slightly more easy to understand terms, 41 days. And with the first Brexit summit of EU leaders looming this weekend, we’ve got all the latest from the UK general election campaign trail.

As protests and marches across South Africa grow, calling for President Jacob Zuma to resign, how has the 75 year-old ANC leader managed to hold onto power, amid allegations of inappropriate links with a wealthy Indian family?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!