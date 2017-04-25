World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 25/04/17

Fresh polling spells danger for the UK’s opposition Labour Party — as the Conservatives look hopeful of taking the most seats in Wales — a part of the UK that’s been Labour for over a century… On the same day that Labour’s Keir Starmer lays out his party’s plan for Brexit.

The Iran Nuclear Deal is up for its quarterly review today, but the Trump administration has said that Iran is QUOTE “not living up to the spirit” of the deal. At the same time, a batch of new documents on Israel’s nuclear program have emerged, causing fresh allegations of US hypocrisy on the issue of nuclear weapons in the Middle East.

