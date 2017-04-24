World in Focus: Sputnik’s Current Affairs Program | 24/04/17

Macron and Le Pen emerge as the victors in the first round of the French Presidential election, but is the final outcome a done deal? We talk to veteran UK MP Dennis Skinner, about his argument that the upcoming General Election is designed to bury an ongoing expenses scandal the governing Conservatives are embroiled in.

With the first round of voting in the French presidential race now over, two clear candidates will now go forward into the final stage, Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far right leader, Marine Le Pen. But with the polls showing Macron as favorite to become the next French President, is the final outcome a done deal?

We speak to veteran Labour MP Dennis Skinner, who is arguing that the surprise announcement of a snap general election in the UK, is designed to bury an ongoing investigation into allegations of expenses fraud leveled towards the governing Conservative Party.

