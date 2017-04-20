World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 20/04/17

Three days on from UK Prime Minister Theresa May's announcement that an election will be held in June – an election now being termed as the ‘Brexit election’ we bring you an update following opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn’s speech this morning.

A report this week published by the University of Harvard details a child protection emergency with widespread reports of the commercial sexual exploitation of migrant children across camps and cities in Greece. But how have the mechanisms to support the most vulnerable in society failed to protect the thousands of children seeking refuge?

And the US National Security Advisor, HR McMaster, met with the Prime Minister and Army Chief of Pakistan this week on the importance of confronting terrorism – we take a closer look at the alleged role of Pakistan’s secret service in aiding and abetting terrorism in South Asia.

