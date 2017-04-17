World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 17/04/17

Turkey on Sunday endorsed a proposal to grant President Erdogan with a series of sweeping new powers, and to shift the country away from a parliamentary system. However the international community has lambasted the process as undemocratic. We’ll be taking a look at how this might affect Turkey’s relations with neighboring countries.

US Vice President Mike Pence has issued a stern warning to North Korea during his trip to the South Korean capital of Pyongyang. We’ll be taking a look at what the US intends to do, and asking whether its recent attacks on Syria and Afghanistan are part of a wider international strategy.



