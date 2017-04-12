World in Focus: Sputnik’s Current Affairs Program | 12/04/17

There have been wide spread calls for the Trump administration to fire the white house press secretary Sean Spicer after he said during a briefing yesterday that Hitler did not use chemical weapons.

In shock move, former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has registered to run in the country’s presidential race next month, despite a warning not to do so by the country’s supreme leader. We’ll be looking at what this means for the country’s political future.

United Airlines has been facing a PR meltdown this week after security staff were filmed violently removing a passenger from one of its flights. We’ll be looking at how the incident is now affecting the airline’s value, as share prices have dropped notably over the last two days.

