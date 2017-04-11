World in Focus: Sputnik’s Current Affairs Program | 11/04/17

National Government representatives from the twenty seven EU member states who will remain in the European Union after Brexit meet today to agree on negotiating terms for Britain’s departure, but just how tough a task do the so called Sherpas have ahead of them?

A senior adviser to President Donald Trump who requested to be the administration’s envoy to Libya proposed dealing with the country’s internal divisions by dividing it into three parts. Sebastian Gorka made the suggestion to a European diplomat, but how good would such a policy be for Libya?

Venezuela's socialist administration, under the leadership of Nicolas Maduro has been plagued by an economic crisis and opposition protests for some time — but in recent weeks, demonstrations seem to have been ramping up considerably. We’ll be looking at what’s happening there, and what the road ahead is for the embattled Maduro administration.

