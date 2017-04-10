World in Focus: Sputnik’s Current Affairs Program | 10/04/17

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of the Hungarian capital Budapest yesterday, calling for the Hungarian president to veto controversial new legislation that could see the closure of the Central European University — one of the EU’s best respected institutions.

After being all but crushed by the end of two thousand and twelve, it appears that pirates off the coast of Somalia are making a comeback, we’ll be asking why that is, and what the international community doing about it.

An end of an era, as the Basque separatist group ETA, formally disarms this week — but just how smooth will the transition be towards conventional politics — with a Spanish government reluctant to acknowledge this moment, and the legacy of violence which hangs heavy over the group?

