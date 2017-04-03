World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 03/04/17

It has been reported that at least ten have been killed, and 37 injured, in an explosion on a subway train in St Petersburg, Russia. No announcement has been made yet on the motive of the attack, though Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that all avenues are being investigated; including terrorism.

The European Union has often been lauded for its ability to keep European nations at peace throughout its lifespan; so just how bad an omen is the suggestion from a former leader of the UK’s governing party that Britain MIGHT be willing to go to war with Spain over Gibraltar?

The African National Congress, the dominant post-apartheid political party in South Africa is facing one of its worst political crisis in over one hundred years following a controversial cabinet reshuffle by President Jacob Zuma last week. But will the acrimonious and very public fight lead to the party splitting?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!