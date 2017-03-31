World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 31/03/17

This week former CIA Director, James Woolsey, urged the US Government to consider a first strike nuclear attack on North Korea, claiming the country was preparing to launch a deadly attack on the US. But are the particularly strong hawkish comments by him likely to be well received in Washington?

The European Council President Donald Tusk, today released the draft negotiation guidelines for Brexit — and they don’t make great reading for the UK Government, who could now find themselves stuck with a bill for fifty billion before trade talks can even start!

US President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, has this week become an official US Federal Government employee in a move aimed at quelling criticism of her acting in an unofficial role as adviser to the leader of the United States. But will Ivanka prove to be the real power behind the Donald Trump throne?

