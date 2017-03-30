World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 30/03/17

It’s day two of the UK’s two year negotiation period with the European Union which will culminate with Brexit in March twenty-nineteen, and today saw the publication of the Great Repeal Bill. We’ll be bring you the latest installment in the Brexit saga.

Today US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in Ankara to hold talks with Turkish leaders on a number of pressing international issues. It is expected that the subject of how to defeat Da’esh in Syria will dominate the discussions, but we’ll be taking a closer look at what other topics are on the agenda.

This week’s decision by the US authorities to repeal legislation requiring Internet Service Providers to secure permission from users before passing or selling their online browser histories onto third parties has caused a major backlash. But will the move spark a fresh debate over online privacy?

