World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 29/03/17

Today saw the official beginnings of the Brexit negotiation process, as UK Prime Minister Theresa May delivered formal notification to the European council President Donald Tusk, that Britain would be leaving the European Union.

As the UK Prime Minister reiterates her desire for the UK to enter into Brexit negotiations as a united force, political unrest continues in Scotland and Northern Ireland, the two UK nations that voted to remain in the United Kingdom, with the Scottish Government yesterday voting in favor of requesting a second independence referendum.

Retaliatory Iranian sanctions imposed on over a dozen major US companies are the latest sign of escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran. But can Iran really fight back against the economic strength of the United States?

