World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 28/03/17

Attempts to form a new power sharing executive in Northern Ireland fell apart at the weekend, and since the deadline for talks to conclude passed yesterday afternoon — Northern Ireland is without an executive. We’ll be looking at the next steps.

He is still smarting from his failure to repeal former US President Obama’s Affordable Care Act, but could Donald Trump face even stronger opposition as he tried to reform tax and environmental legislation, AND might he eventually turn to US Democrats to get his measures passed?

The Palestinian group Hamas has announced that Israel killed one of its leading military officials in the Gaza Strip over the weekend. Is this the first symptom of a brewing conflict between Gaza and Israel?

You can find previous editions of World in Focus here.

