World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 27/03/17

A coalition air strike has killed upward of two hundred civilians in West Mosul, according to the Iraqi government and residents fleeing the Da’esh held quarter of the city. But whose air force carried out the strike, and will there be consequences?

Just two days ahead of the triggering of article 50 which will set the Brexit process in motion — the UK Prime Minister is visiting Scotland today to meet with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. But with the possibility of a second referendum on Scottish Independence, can Ms May get Scotland on side with the Brexit negotiations?

The Israeli Ambassador to the United States has told a pro-Israeli lobby in Washington that the US and his country are, for the first time in decades, completely aligned in terms of their foreign policy agenda. So where does that leave the prospects for a lasting and stable peace for the region?

You can find previous editions of World in Focus here.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!



