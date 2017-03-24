World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 24/03/17

A vigil was held in London’s Trafalgar square last night — just over half a mile from where Wednesday’s attack took place at Westminster bridge and the UK’s houses of parliament. London Mayor Sadiq Khan was joined by UK home secretary Amber Rudd and acting Met police commissioner Craig Mackey, all with one common message, that terrorists would never win.

US President Donald Trump is now looking at dropping approval ratings, according to Gallup, the worst for any President this early in their term in 70 years, and under that cloud, he faces a major gamble today, as the house votes on the repeal of Obamacare — but with a divided house, where will that put the President’s central campaign pledge?

North Korea has turned to Russia to help it re-open international talks aimed at clearing the way for the North to begin developing a nuclear energy program. But given its ongoing international pariah status, what hope is there the move will be successful?

You can find previous editions of World in Focus here.

