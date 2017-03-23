World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 23/03/17

We have a report on yesterday's London terror attack and its aftermath. Questions are being raised over the media management by authorities of events following the terrorist attack that took place around the British Houses of Parliament yesterday, leading one major British broadcaster to wrongly identify the suspect shot dead by police. But does rolling 24 hour news and instant social media coverage mean mistakes are inevitable?

Also on the show, a new study by Institute for Social Policy and Understanding, or ISPU seeks to offer insight into the often marginalized and misrepresented Muslim community in America. We’ll be hearing from the director of the ISPU, Dalia Mogahed, about the findings of this new report.

You can find previous editions of World in Focus here.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!