World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 21/03/17

Martin McGuinness, the former Sinn Fein Deputy First Minister and ex-IRA leader passed away last night following a short illness, but what has been his legacy to the Anglo-Irish peace process and what will be his place in Irish history?

Tensions between the US and its European allies have come under more strain after US President Donald Trump singled out Germany and other European NATO members who he believes are not paying their way within the military alliance. But what damage is the US President doing to relations within NATO and is he right to demand they pay more?

The five contenders in the French elections battled it out last night in a live televised debate. Centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron seemed to come out on top — we look at what to expect over the final few weeks of campaigning.

A former British Ambassador to the US has warned American President Donald Trump is undermining US and UK intelligence efforts by making claims British intelligence has been bugging Trump’s offices. But will the row have lasting damage on joint intelligence working and has President Trump got reasonable grounds to believe intelligence services have placed him under surveillance?

