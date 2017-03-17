World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 17/03/17

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom delivered a speech this afternoon to members of her governing Conservative party — in which she set out her vision for Brexit, and the future of the United Kingdom — in a week where Scotland has once again started to threaten a referendum on its own independence from Britain.

A controversial new piece of legislation is due to be rolled out across the UK next month, without having been voted on in parliament or subjected to parliamentary scrutiny. The legislation will require women who conceived a child via rape to prove that they were raped in order to gain access to benefits.

An attack on a French school in the South East of France has once again raised concerns about the availability of guns and explosives in the country, but as a state of emergency continues should more be done to psychologically profile potential attackers?

