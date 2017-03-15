World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 15/03/17

As relations between Turkey and the EU plummet to new lows, what lasting damage might the escalating war of words have on the economies and military alliance, NATO, resulting from the row?

UK Prime Minister Theresa May faced a rowdy Prime Ministers Questions in Parliament today — the first since a contentious spring budget, the passing of the Brexit bill, and the renewed threat of a Scottish independence referendum. We’ll be bringing you all the highlights.

Social media companies could face multi-million Euro fines if they fail to remove hate speech content. That is the threat facing Facebook, Twitter and other social media networks under new plans announced by Germany. But given the global nature of such networks can these companies realistically be expected to act effectively against a growing tide of online hate?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!