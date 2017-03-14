World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 14/03/17

The UK Government breathed a quiet sigh of relief last night, after the Brexit bill — which permits the triggering of Article fifty of the Lisbon treaty, and the official withdrawal from the European Union — passed through parliament WITHOUT any of the proposed amendments designed to protect the rights of EU citizens living in the UK. Relieved though Prime Minister Theresa May would have been, she has a new headache, as the threat of Scottish independence now looms overhead too.

As the Dutch go to the polls in The Netherlands, political tensions continue to rise between the country’s NATO ally, Turkey. But how much of the rhetoric has been engineered for domestic political reasons in both The Netherlands and Turkey?

Several US states have renewed efforts to block President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban. The new ban is due to come into effect on Thursday, with several amendments made to avoid legal challenges — but is the ban unconstitutional?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!