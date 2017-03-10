Register
20:56 GMT +310 March 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    World in Focus

    World in Focus: Sputnik’s Current Affairs Program | 10/03/17

    World In Focus
    Get short URL
    Jack Foster, Carolyn Scott
    0 910

    Today’s headlines include: what does the future hold for the refugees who sheltered Edward Snowden? Will UK citizens be able to hold on to benefits of EU membership post-Brexit? And, Trump Administration lift ban on sale of precision guided munitions to Saudi Arabia.

    NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden describes them as his Guardian angels, but will Canadian authorities look as favourably upon the three refugee families, who sheltered Snowden in Hong Kong in the days after he leaked tens of thousands of secret intelligence documents? We’ll be speaking to Snowden’s lawyer.

    Could UK citizens be able to hold onto the benefits of EU citizenship in a post Brexit Britain, well… if the comments of the EU’s chief negotiator are anything to go by, Brits fearing a so-called hard Brexit might take some comfort.

    The Trump administration has lifted an Obama-era ban on the sale of so-called precision guided munitions to Saudi Arabia for use against civilians in Yemen. We’ll be looking at whether the move, when considered with the US Air Force’s recent bombing raids in Yemen, signals the start of a new US foreign policy era in the Middle East.

    Later this month the US Government will hold an international conference in Washington to consider accelerating the assault on Islamic terrorist group Da’esh. But as Da’esh is pushed back in all of its former strongholds what difference will a fresh international effort make to the final outcome?

    Poland has entered into a tussle with the European Union over the re-election of former Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk as the president of the European Council. But do Polish officials risk alienating Poland even further from the EU?

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Tags:
    US Air Force, EU, NSA, Donald Trump, Theresa May, Guy Verhofstadt, Edward Snowden, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Poland, United Kingdom, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    266 Reasons to Vote for Democrats
    266 Reasons to Vote for Democrats
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok