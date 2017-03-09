World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 09/03/17

As a new survey of Scottish public opinion puts support for independence from the UK at fifty percent, Scottish National Party leader and First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has said the “common sense” time to hold a second independence referendum would be autumn next year. But how likely are the UK to grant a second referendum before the UK exits the EU?

As countries around the world, including some of America’s own allies, begin to formally investigate the scale of the CIA’s global hacking and surveillance activity, how badly damaged is US intelligence and what additional steps might they take to tighten up their internal networks?

Brexit poses a significant challenge to Irish tourism in both the immediate term and longer term…. That’s according to the Irish Tourist Industry Confederation, who’ve released a “call for action” aimed at protecting the Republic of Ireland’s tourist industry against the impact of its closest neighbors exiting the European Union.

