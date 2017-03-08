World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 08/03/17

The UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond delivers the annual spring budget to parliament, in what the government billed as an upbeat speech, looking to Britain’s “global future” — but opponents were quick to decry it as a budget of utter complacency. We'll look at this in depth.

The only black member of US President Donald Trump’s cabinet has sparked a major row this week after he described African slaves taken to America as “immigrants”. But have Ben Carson’s comments about slaves been “cynically interpreted” by political opponents, as he claims?

The Iraqi government agreed to supply the Trump administration with sensitive information on Iraqi refugees traveling to the United States in exchange for being removed from the revised travel ban. But how will this impact upon those Iraqi refugees heading for the United States?

