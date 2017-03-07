World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 07/03/17

Wikileaks has today announced it will release a new mass batch of top secret documents from the US Central Intelligence Agency. So how damaging will this latest leak be to US intelligence, and why can’t they seem to prevent such top secret information from getting into the public domain?

The United States has intensified its airstrike campaign on Yemen over the past five days, carrying out upward of thirty airstrikes on Thursday and Friday of last week alone. Among those killed, was a former detainee of Guantanamo Bay. We’ll be looking into why the Pentagon has decided to intensify its campaign so suddenly.

A new law banning any non-Israeli from entering Israel if they publicly back a boycott of the country has been introduced this week by the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament. But is the latest regressive measure evidence that the boycott, disinvestment and sanctions campaign is hurting Israel.

The Hungarian Parliament has passed a new law which would allow for the immediate detention of all Asylum Seekers for the duration of their application process. The law, which would also allow for the detention of minors, has been met with criticism from Human Rights groups and the international community, but just how has it been received in Hungary?

In the past few days, reports have emerged that civil servants inside the UK government had been referring to a so-called “Empire 2.0”, in reference to post-Brexit trade deals with Commonwealth countries. But just how appropriate are such references to Britain’s colonial past? We have a special report looking into the divisive, and controversial legacy of the British empire.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!