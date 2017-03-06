World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 06/03/17

As the French elections roll ever closer, President Francois Hollande has stated that it is his last duty to protect France’s place in the European Union from the threat of a Marine Le Pen victory. But just how likely is success for Le Pen — and can centrist Macron make the most of the scandals hitting the Republicans?

Numerous specialized robotic probes working inside the damaged Fukushima nuclear plant in Japan are failing due to unexpected high levels of radiation at the site, scientists have reported. So will the setback hamper the multi-billion dollar clean-up operation at the site?

Turkey has ruled out working with the United States on forming a policy to counter Da’esh if it involves the Syrian Kurds. But considering the efficiency of the Kurds on the battlefield, will this derail Trump's plan to swiftly defeat the Jihadi group?

