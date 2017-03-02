World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 02/03/17

It’s being billed as the first major defeat for the UK Government’s Brexit Bill, as the House of Lords vote to include an amendment safeguarding EU citizens’ status inside the UK. But will the decision affect the final bill, or will Theresa May’s government ditch the amendment and carry on regardless?

A report by a group of British MPs is urging the UK’s Foreign Office to seek to improve links with Russia, following a period of deteriorating relations between the two countries. But is London ready to reset relations with Moscow after the most strained period of diplomatic relations since the Cold War? We get comment from renowned journalist Mary Dejevsky and Lord Truscott.

The American arms giant Lockheed Martin is poised to sell a fleet of F-sixteen fighter jets to India, but we’ll be taking a look at how the sale may conflict with one of the Trump administration’s key campaign pledges: to keep manufacturing jobs for US companies in America.

