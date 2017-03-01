World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 01/03/17

Donald Trump re-ignited fears that his administration could be ramping up on anti-immigration rhetoric; that’s following the announcement of a special department of Homeland Security called ‘Victims Of Immigration Crime Engagement’, announced at his first address to Congress last night.

The Presidential candidate for France’s republican party, Francois Fillon, skipped a major campaign visit today to hold a press conference at which many assumed he would announce that he was standing down — but he instead announced that he would not give up, would not surrender, and that the charges against him constituted a political assassination.

The arrest of a German journalist in Turkey has reignited growing international concern over the increasingly ruthless crackdown on media organizations by Turkish President Erdogan. But what can Turkey’s allies in NATO and the EU do to curb Turkey’s moves to purge the press?

