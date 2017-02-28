World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 28/02/17

The UK’s former Conservative Prime Minister, John Major, has intervened in the Brexit debate, stating that the government is giving Brits an unreal and over-optimistic vision of what Brexit will look like. Just how much credence does the former Prime Minister have?

The US private space agency SpaceX has announced it will send two tourists to orbit around the moon in late 2018. In true SpaceX style it’s an incredibly ambitious target, just how likely is it that it will go to schedule?

France’s far right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has become embroiled in yet another corruption scandal — but while her rival Francois Fillon faces a hit in the polls over his own scandal, can Le Pen once again remain largely unscathed by the latest allegations?

