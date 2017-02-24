World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 24/02/17

One of the most outspoken critics of Rodrigo Duterte, the controversial Philippines’ President, has been arrested on charges that she received money from drug gangs inside the country’s prisons — but how much weight is there to the allegations, and how much truth is there to Senator Leila De Lima’s claims that she is the first political prisoner of the Duterte administration?

The FBI are investigating the murder of an Indian national in a bar in Kansas, shot dead by a man shouting racist slurs towards them, before he opened fire. A fifty-one year old white man has been charged with the killing and attempted murders of three other men, but why are attacks by white assailants on ethnic minorities not deemed terrorist attacks?

The Commander of the US Forces in Africa has said that he sees a role for Russia in bringing stability to Post-Gadaffi Libya. We’ll be taking a closer look the Commander’s comments, and how Washington and Moscow could work together to bring peace to a county tormented by factionalism.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!