World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 23/02/17

Hundreds of thousands of residents trapped in Mosul are facing a humanitarian crisis as a US backed military offensive continues to advance into the West of Iraqi city. But have military planners doing enough to avoid unnecessary suffering?

It’s a case which has dragged on for almost seven years now, and this week the US Supreme Court heard the arguments… But just what impact might the shooting of an unarmed Mexican teenager by a US border patrol agent, have on the boundaries of the United States’ Constitution?

Reunification talks in Cyprus have stalled once again, this time over a school amendment passed by the Greek Cypriot parliament that calls for study of Cyprus’ historical connection with mainland Greece. Our correspondent Matthew Ayton takes a closer look at what results the talks have yielded so far, and asks how likely is the island’s reunification?

