World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 22/02/17

It’s D-Day for those protesting the construction of the Dakota access pipeline in north Dakota, as the deadline for the evacuation order given to the Osheti Shakowin Camp arrives today. With the construction companies behind the pipeline now in a stronger position with an ally in the white house, how far could the show down go?

US President Donald Trump announced his administration's replacement this week for the post of National Security Advisor that was left empty following the dismissal of Michael Flynn. But we’ll be asking, who is General H.R. McMaster?

And we hear from the United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, Jamie McGoldrick, on his report which was released yesterday, stating that 7 million Yemenis face starvation. Liam O'Hare asks him what impact British arms sales to Yemen have on prolonging the conflict.

