World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 21/02/17

The British Parliament yesterday held a debate over the planned state visit to the UK by US President Donald Trump. The debate was in response to a petition which gathered over 1.8 million signatures, which stated that the state visit would embarrass the Queen. As lawmakers debated the visit inside the houses of parliament thousands of protesters gathered outside, and in cities across the UK.

The United Nations has condemned the sentencing to death of Saif Gaddafi, the son of former Libyan strongman Muammar Gaddafi. The UN has said that Saif should stand trial at the ICC. The story has however reignited a debate over whether the ICC’s credibility is beginning to crumble after a number of states have expressed their intentions to leave.

As members of the UK’s House of Commons debated President Trump’s visit yesterday, Members of the House of Lords debated the UK’s Brexit bill, the bill which would allow UK Prime Minister Theresa May to trigger Article 50 and begin negotiations to leave the EU — we’ll be bringing you an update on that debate, which is expected to continue until midnight this evening.

