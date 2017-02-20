World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 20/02/17

Ecuador went to the polls yesterday in the first round of the presidential elections, and despite the socialist candidate, Lenin Moreno taking a 10 point lead over his nearest rival Guillermo Lasso, he hasn’t yet secured the 40% required to avoid a runoff vote.

Centrist French presidential contender Emmanuel Macron has taken a hit in the polls following controversial remarks on France’s colonial record and gay marriage. Macron provoked outrage on the Right by describing colonial rule as a “crime against humanity” during a visit to Algeria while he angered the Left by defending those who opposed gay marriage.

The United Nations is rushing to build more shelters around Mosul ahead of an expected wave of displacement from the city, ISIL’s last stronghold in Iraq. The scramble comes as Iraqi forces begin their advance on the western half of Mosul, home to the narrow streets of the Old City.

