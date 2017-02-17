World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 17/02/17

President Donald Trump held an impromptu press conference yesterday, to inform the American people of the progress his administration has made so far. But just what impact are his criticisms of the press having on the freedom of press; and one month into his administration, has President Trump already begun campaigning for the next elections?

Eight months after British voters backed an exit of the EU former UK Prime Minister, Tony Blair, has called for supporters of the European Union to “rise up” and oppose British withdrawal from the European trading bloc. But is the call too little, too late and can Blair prevent Brexit?

The Pentagon has admitted to using depleted uranium ordnance in Syria on two separate occasion in 2015. This is not the first time that the United States has used these controversial weapons in combat. We will be looking at what these weapons are, and the effect they have on those exposed to them.

With less than 48 hours until the polls open for Ecuador’s General Election, we’ll be taking a look ahead to the most likely outcomes, as well as what they’ll mean for Ecuador, and the region…

