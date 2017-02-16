World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 16/02/17

US President Donald Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu yesterday and the pair gave a much anticipated press conference. Throughout the conference Trump seemed to confirm that expectations of foreign policy analysts that he will be making a major shift in US policy toward Israel-Palestine.

French Presidential candidate Francois Fillon is facing another blow as financial prosecutors in France state that they will not be dropping the case against him in the ongoing corruption scandal. But with just ten weeks to go til the elections will the republicans replace him as their candidate, and who could take his place?

The United States of America does not have federal statutes to address homegrown terrorism — that is being highlighted this week by lawyers representing the community of Islamberg, it was the target of a terror attack by far right American Robert Doggart — but he will not be facing terror charges due to a loophole in terror laws — we’ll be speaking with the lawyer representing the community.

