World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 13/02/17

After running on a campaign that in part promised to support the expansion of Israeli settlements and move the US embassy from the Israeli capital of Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, President Trump seems to be changing his mind on his approach to the Israel-Palestine conflict. We’ll be looking into what reasons might be behind the sudden change of heart.

Representatives from the South American trade bloc Mercosur, meet with European counterparts in Brussels today for a series of talks in anticipation of major negotiations in Buenos Aires planned for late March.

The speaker of the UK’s House of Commons is now facing the very real possibility of a vote of no confidence, backed by up to a hundred and fifty of his own party colleagues. That’s after his impartiality was called into question, firstly, after he said he’d deny the US President the right to speak to parliament, and secondly — since he revealed that he voted to remain in the European Union last year.

