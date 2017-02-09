World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 09/02/17

US President Donald Trump is due to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe tomorrow in Washington for a long anticipated meeting that both leaders say will reaffirm the importance of the US-Japan alliance. We take a look at what’s on the agenda, and in which direction relations between the two are likely to go.



The UK’s Brexit bill finally passed through Parliament last night — but rumors abound, that a plot could be forming in the House of Lords to dash Prime Minister Theresa May’s dreams of a quick triggering of article fifty… And, just how much more strain can the divided opposition UK Labour party take, as Jeremy Corbyn endures another high profile resignation from his team?



The Kenyan high court today ruled against the government’s planned closure of the Dadaab refugee camp. The Judge stated that the government’s directive was an act of group persecution, targeting Somali refugees resident in the world’s largest refugee camp.