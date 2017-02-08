World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 08/02/17

On Monday night, an appeals court decided that it would hear oral arguments on Tuesday to determine whether Trump's restriction on immigration of foreign nationals from seven majority-Muslim nations is constitutional. We’ll be bringing you the highlights from that hearing last night, and looking ahead to what it all means.

Palestine’s chief negotiator Saeb Erakat has issued a threat that if the United States moves its embassy to Jerusalem, that the Palestine Liberation Organization will cease its recognition of Israel. We will be looking at what consequences this could have on the future of the peace process.

British MPs have questioned why money from an aid program is funding projects in Bahrain despite continuing human rights concerns in the Gulf kingdom. A report published by the Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy highlighted concerns raised by Bahraini human rights activists about projects funded by UK money.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!