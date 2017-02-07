World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 07/02/17

In an unprecedented move, the speaker of the United Kingdom Parliament — John Bercow — has snubbed President Donald Trump, yesterday telling the House of Commons that he would actively object to the controversial US President addressing Parliament during his state visit planned for later this year.

A new UN report has shown a marked rise in civilian casualties in Afghanistan in 2016; many killed by unexploded ordnance left after years of fighting. But do Western military forces bear responsibility for clearing the country of these weapons and the victims they are continuing to create?

While the Trump administration seems intent on taking a tougher line on Iran, the Russian government has said that it disagrees with the White House’s position toward the country. We’ll be looking at how credible Trump’s claims about Tehran actually are.

