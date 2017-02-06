World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 06/02/17

The trial of the former President of Catalonia, Artur Mas, got underway in Barcelona today over his decision to hold a symbolic independence referendum in 2014. But with Spain remaining steadfastly opposed to Catalonian efforts to break away from Spain, will mounting tensions spill over into civil unrest?

The United Nations has lifted sanctions on Afghan warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar. The lifting of the sanctions follows a peace deal that was signed back in September between the Afghan government and Hekmatyar’s militant group, the Hizbi Islami. We look into the consequences of bringing a war criminals back into the political fold.

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has called on the UK and Sweden to restore his liberty, citing the UN’s human rights mechanisms. Assange has been living in the Ecuadorian Embassy since 2012, but recently said he will return to the US to face charges when whistleblower Chelsea manning is released in May. We spoke exclusively to friend of Julian, the former UK Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Craig Murray.

