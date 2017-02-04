World in Focus Weekly | 04/02/17

On this week’s program we discuss: protests across the UK as Prime Minister Theresa May comes under fire for "cozying up" to President Trump; is Trump's travel ban really necessary for National Security; what does Steve Bannon's seat on the National Security Council mean for policy? Are US and China heading for economic warfare; and, American strike in Yemen results in numerous civilian casualties.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

