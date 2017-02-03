World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 03/02/17

Donald Trump has announced plans to scrap a 60-year-old rule banning tax-exempt churches from funding political parties in a move that has sparked widespread criticism. But if churches want to become financially involved in politics should they also pay tax?



Protestors at the Standing Rock Sioux tribe in North Dakota are preparing for more protests as the battle continues over the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline. Thousands of US Veterans have vowed to stand with the indigenous tribes to block construction of the pipeline, but just how far could this conflict go?



Romania has seen the biggest protests since the late 1980s — estimates suggest over 100,000 have taken to the streets to protest government legislation which would effectively decriminalize corruption.



Controversial Philippines President, Rodrigo Duterte, has banned police officers from continuing to participate in his self-declared war on drugs amid growing international concerns that crimes against humanity are taking place as a result of the crackdown. But is this apparent easing of Duterte’s campaign all that it seems?



German security authorities have announced plans to electronically tag Islamic terrorist suspects in a move aimed at calming fears over Jihadi attacks in the country. But will the measure give intelligence agencies an advantage, or is it just a publicity stunt designed to calm German public fears?



