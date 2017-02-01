World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 01/02/17

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has dismissed Donald Trump’s immigration and travel ban during a speech in which he called the US President a “political novice.” The announcement comes on the same day that Iran has admitted to testing new missiles. However there are those who have been questioning why Iran was put on the travel ban list in the first place. On today’s show we’ll be looking into that, and the consequences that this could have on US-Iran relations in greater detail.

Human Rights groups have raised concerns after an announcement from the Bangladesh government which could see tens of thousands of refugees fleeing Myanmar relocated to a remote island nine hours away. The island is currently used by pirates and is flooded for several months of the year. We’ll be speaking to Human Rights Watch about the plight of Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar.

Two protesters who breached security at BAE Systems manufacturing facility in England before damaging fighter jets destined for Saudi Arabia have exposed weaknesses in the protection of Britain’s key military assets. We’ll have a report from a senior security expert.

A think tank study has found that inequality in the UK is set to be at its greatest level for decades. The Resolution Foundation's warnings chime with other forecasts which paint a gloomy picture for the British economy. We hear directly from the think tank.

The “rat-infested” conditions in which 38,000 asylum seekers are housed in Britain have been branded “disgraceful” by MPs. It’s led to an influential Westminster committee calling for a major overhaul of the system.

With just under three weeks to go until Ecuador’s general elections — the first one at which the unprecedentedly popular president Rafael Correa will not be standing. We’ll be taking a look ahead at the runners and riders, and what it all means for Ecuador.

