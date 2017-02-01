Register
00:28 GMT +302 February 2017
Live
    Search
    World in Focus

    World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program | 01/02/17

    World In Focus
    Get short URL
    Jack Foster, Carolyn Scott
    0 2011

    Wednesday: We look at the Iranian response to Trump’s travel ban; Bangladesh could move thousands of Rohingya refugees to remote flooded island; and, how did two protesters expose major weaknesses in the protection of Britain’s military assets?

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has dismissed Donald Trump’s immigration and travel ban during a speech in which he called the US President a “political novice.” The announcement comes on the same day that Iran has admitted to testing new missiles. However there are those who have been questioning why Iran was put on the travel ban list in the first place. On today’s show we’ll be looking into that, and the consequences that this could have on US-Iran relations in greater detail.

    Human Rights groups have raised concerns after an announcement from the Bangladesh government which could see tens of thousands of refugees fleeing Myanmar relocated to a remote island nine hours away. The island is currently used by pirates and is flooded for several months of the year. We’ll be speaking to Human Rights Watch about the plight of Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar.

    Two protesters who breached security at BAE Systems manufacturing facility in England before damaging fighter jets destined for Saudi Arabia have exposed weaknesses in the protection of Britain’s key military assets. We’ll have a report from a senior security expert.

    A think tank study has found that inequality in the UK is set to be at its greatest level for decades. The Resolution Foundation's warnings chime with other forecasts which paint a gloomy picture for the British economy. We hear directly from the think tank.

    The “rat-infested” conditions in which 38,000 asylum seekers are housed in Britain have been branded “disgraceful” by MPs. It’s led to an influential Westminster committee calling for a major overhaul of the system.

    With just under three weeks to go until Ecuador’s general elections — the first one at which the unprecedentedly popular president Rafael Correa will not be standing.  We’ll be taking a look ahead at the runners and riders, and what it all means for Ecuador.

    You can find previous editions of World in Focus here.

    Tune in to Radio Sputnik five days a week for Sputnik’s daily current affairs program, broadcasting live from Edinburgh Scotland, with Jack Foster and Carolyn Scott.

     

    Tags:
    BAE Systems, Hassan Rouhani, Donald Trump, Rafael Correa, Iran, United States, United Kingdom, Myanmar, Ecuador, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Rise and Shine, Frosty Moscow! Russian Capital Enters the Last Month of Winter
    Rise and Shine, Frosty Moscow! Russian Capital Enters the Last Month of Winter
    Anti-China Mood, Huh?
    Undeclared War?
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok