World in Focus: Sputnik’s Daily Current Affairs Program|31/01/17

There have been widespread protests across the UK and Europe in response to President Trump’s travel ban — and the acting attorney general was last night fired by President Trump for voicing her disapproval of his executive order. The White house say the ban is instrumental to national security — we’ll be asking if that really is the case.

Donald Trump’s chief political strategist and senior counselor Steven Bannon has been given a seat on the National Security council and the principals committee — at the same time the director of national intelligence and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff no longer get automatic seats on the Committee — but how will this affect US security policy?

A new survey by IFop, the French polling firm and commissioned by Sputnik News, has found a majority of Europeans don’t believe the continent could defend itself from attack without help from the US and NATO. But do the results suggest Europeans might be ready to accept a Europe-wide army to replace NATO?

